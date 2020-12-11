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INDEPENDENT MEDIA is now the REAL media, TRUE news!! It's time for a full revolt against the corporate mainstream media!!!
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205 views • December 11, 2020
https://evault.video/channel/1205186829/PeteSantilli/
EP 2225-9AM Election Fraudster Identified; NOT ARRESTED As Georgia Gov Calls For "Signature Audit" Streamed live on Dec 4, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1MvMIk91460
ALL platforms here: http://petesantilli.mobi/
(https://www.linktapgo.com/petesantilli)
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FREE SPEECH social media platforms:
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EP 2225-9AM Election Fraudster Identified; NOT ARRESTED As Georgia Gov Calls For "Signature Audit" Streamed live on Dec 4, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1MvMIk91460
ALL platforms here: http://petesantilli.mobi/
(https://www.linktapgo.com/petesantilli)
FREE SPEECH video platforms:
https://www.brighteon.com/
https://rumble.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/
Exclusive content:
https://banned.video/
https://www.altcensored.com/
FREE SPEECH social media platforms:
https://www.minds.com/
https://gab.com/
https://www.parler.com/
https://telegram.org/
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