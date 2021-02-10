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Relax & Meditate for one hour
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17 views • February 10, 2021
For the first time I am offering a one-hour meditation with nature scenes, captured over the past 15 years all over the world. The soundtrack is by New York based musician Premik Tubbs, who was inspired to interpret with his flute many soulful melodies composed by his spiritual teacher Sri Chinmoy. Sit back, relax and enjoy the beauty of Mother Earth which is especially important in today's time of changes.
Filmed and edited by Kedar Misani
Filmed and edited by Kedar Misani
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