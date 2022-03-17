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USA & Ukraine vs Russia - You Won't See This In The Satanic Jewish MSM [17.03.2022]
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334 views • March 17, 2022
Note: Again, I know nothing, but... My intuition, my sixth sense and my 'BullShit Detector' and the videos and research I have done tells me this is real...
Unfortunately, the idiot from Earthnewspaper.com also as many others don't give links to where he finds his videos,
so people themselves can research which channels he picks them up from and shares from, no, he takes ALLE the credit from the shit...
'Trust the Plan' hehe :)
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
33827 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xWNoDXNqGo2M/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/earthnewspaper/
Unfortunately, the idiot from Earthnewspaper.com also as many others don't give links to where he finds his videos,
so people themselves can research which channels he picks them up from and shares from, no, he takes ALLE the credit from the shit...
'Trust the Plan' hehe :)
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
33827 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xWNoDXNqGo2M/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/earthnewspaper/
Keywords
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