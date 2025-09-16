Was Charlie Kirk Shot with an Air Gun?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I found this video. This was also put up by someone else on X. In it, a man appears to be holding a pistol under his arm. The Guy on the roof shoots his high-powered Rifle and runs off. At the same time, the trigger is pulled on the Air Gun. You see his shirt Flutter from the Air Blast. Trust in the Lord.
https://youtu.be/c9VLffaQTec original video on Controversy 7