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Good vs Evil contrast... polarity... can you remain at peace
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21 views • December 04, 2021
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Good vs Evil contrast... polarity
can you remain at peace.
Some teach we need polarity to know the difference.
I see polarity as a polarizing component of this reality that locks us deeper into this time and space.
What do you think?
Comnent below.
Good vs Evil contrast... polarity
can you remain at peace.
Some teach we need polarity to know the difference.
I see polarity as a polarizing component of this reality that locks us deeper into this time and space.
What do you think?
Comnent below.
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