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(POWERFUL) Dr Daniel Stock Speaks To The Mt Vernon Community School Corp In Indiana About Covid & Masks
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383 views • August 09, 2021
Dr. Dan Stock informs the school board about the true nature of Covid viruses and that masks are completely useless as well as the vaccinations being useless for treating Covid. The doctor speaks against the CDC and NIH and informs the school board that the information from them is false and he is very willing to stand by his testimony in any court of law in defense of the school board if they do not follow the CDC directives.
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