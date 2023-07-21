Wyeth now Pfizer tactics back then, again today

Instead of dealing with the issue of vaccine safety after many deaths following the DTP shot in kids, Wyeth in 1979 (now Pfizer) instructed the vials to be evenly distributed across the country in order to avoid obvious clusters of death & injury.
Watch Robert Kennedy Jr explain
Read the document here: https://twitter.com/DrJudyAMikovits/status/1682157170568335360?s=20
From Q&A at Godspeak Cavalry Church 2 years ago: https://rumble.com/vcri2t-dr.-judy-mikovits-and-robert-f.-kennedy-jr.-q-a-godspeak-calvary-chapel.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.