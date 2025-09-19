During a Russian recon mission a well camouflaged enemy position was exposed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
During a reconnaissance mission, operators of the Sever-V Brigade uncovered a well-camouflaged enemy position.
A Ukrainian soldier briefly appeared through the foliage — enough for his position to be exposed.
Artillery immediately struck the detected site, forcing the enemy to flee. One retreating soldier then came face to face with a Russian drone (00:36).
Video: @Sever_Z