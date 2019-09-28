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Veterans Call In Special: America Responds To The Democrat Push For Impeachment Of Donald Trump - War Room Full Show
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19 views • September 28, 2019
We hear from Veterans today on the Veterans call in special as they weigh in on the second coup attempt the Democrats are running in attempt to remove Trump from office. Robert Barnes back in studio to respond to that and other stories and we debut the latest video in the Real Stable Genius series.
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