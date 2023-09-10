HOLY SPIRIT OF AMERICA - ' A LOVE STORY '

This short film I composed while singing a couple of my favorite American songs - ' My Hometown ' - ' The Ballad of Marilyn Monroe ' - ' Dance me to the end of Love ' - was inspired to me by a iconic film of the late sixties ( 1970 ), whose title is :

" Love Story "

This story tells about how a Harvard Law student Oliver Barrett and a music student Jennifer Cavilleri, share a chemistry they cannot deny - and a love they cannot ignore.

Despite their opposite backgrounds - a rich young man and a relatively poor young woman -, the young couple put their hearts on the line for each other.

When they marry, Oliver’s wealthy father threatens to disown him.

Jenny tries to reconcile the Barrett men, but to no avail.

Oliver and Jenny continue to build their life together.

Relying only on each other, they believe love can fix anything.

But fate has other plans.

Soon, what began as a brutally honest friendship, became the love story of their lives.

Upon graduation from college, soon after the two love birds decide to marry against the wishes of Oliver's father, this stuck-up man thereupon severs ties with his son.

Without his father's financial support, the couple struggles to pay Oliver's way through Harvard Law School with Jenny working as a private school teacher.

They rent the top floor of a house near the Law School at 119 Oxford Street, in the Agassiz neighborhood of Cambridge, adjacent to a local laundromat.

Graduating third in his class at Harvard Law, Oliver takes a position at a respectable New York law firm.

With Oliver's new income, the pair of 24-year-olds decide to have a child. After failing, they consult a medical specialist, who after repeated tests, informs Oliver that Jenny is ill and will soon die.

Oliver then tries again. While this is not stated explicitly, she appears to have leukemia.

As instructed by his doctor, Oliver attempts to live a "normal life" without telling Jenny of her condition.

Jenny nevertheless discovers her ailment after confronting her doctor about her recent illness.

With their days together numbered, Jenny begins costly cancer therapy, and Oliver soon becomes unable to afford the multiplying hospital expenses.

Desperate, he seeks financial relief from his father.

When the senior Barrett asks if he needs the money because he got some girl "in trouble", Oliver says yes instead of telling his father the truth about Jenny's condition.

From her hospital bed, Jenny speaks with her father about funeral arrangements, then asks for Oliver.

She tells him to avoid blaming himself, and asks him to embrace her tightly before she dies. They lie together on the hospital bed.

This story also includes the double meaning of a loving relationship between Oliver and his father, highlighted by the scene between Oliver and his father at the end of the book.

When Mr. Barrett realizes that Jenny is ill and that his son borrowed the money for her, he immediately sets out for New York.

By the time he reaches the hospital, Jenny has died.

Mr. Barrett apologizes to his son, who replies with something Jenny once told him:

"Love means never having to say you're sorry."

{=}

FAIR USE - Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976

{=}

This is a non-profit video that I personally composed solely for the purpose of study, review, research, self-expression in the manifestation of beauty and wisdom, experimental analysis, creative research, humorous contrasting, cultural and educational arts and sciences synthesis; and basically for the love of artistic creativity itself, without any intention for any commercial uses whatsoever - and fully and absolutely for non-profit public display.

This video is for educational purposes only; and is offered freely, with my respect and love for the people of all sovereign cultures of the world.

I claim no ownership whatsoever on any of the materials I have used in creating this new audio-visual composition, except those that are my own to improve the cinematographic or musical state-of-the-art, or of my own speaking or singing voice, or of my own textual dialogues and photographies - and that I offer happily to the public worldwide, for their enjoyment of the fine arts of cinematography, photography, music and philosophy.

Sincerely,

Teri’irere Ito’arai - ( Henrik ! )

Film composer & amateur orator and singer :

The Holy Spirit of America !



