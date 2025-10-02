Putin, on Germany’s rearmament: We are listening carefully, watching closely

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Putin, on Germany’s rearmament:
We are watching carefully the growing militarization of Europe. Are these just words, or is it time for us to take countermeasures?
The FRG, for example, says the German army should once again be the strongest in Europe. Well, fine. We are listening carefully, watching closely. I think no one has any doubts what is meant.”
Throwback to WWII?