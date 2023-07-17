From visionary director Patty Jenkins comes the second iteration of the Wonder Woman saga. Seventy years after the events of the first film, Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman has settled in America at the height of Reaganomics. One of the beacons of America's prosperity is billionaire Maxwell Lord, who claims he can fulfill man's deepest desires. While it seems to good to be true, his mysterious abilites do seem to resurrect Diana's lost love Steve Trevor from the dead. While Diana is thrilled to have Steve back in her life, will the price for his return be too high for Wonder Woman? Wonder Woman 1984 | Young Diana Takes on The Amazon Games | Warner Bros. Entertainment.

