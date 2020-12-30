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Girlfriend of Nashville bomber Anthony Warner told cops he was making bombs last year
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73 views • December 30, 2020
By Jorge Fitz-Gibbon December 29, 2020 | 11:01pm | Updated
Nashville police were warned in 2019 that Anthony Warner was making a bomb inside his RV — but nothing was done to stop him.
https://nypost.com/2020/12/29/nashville-bombers-girlfriend-told-cops-about-bomb-16-months-ago-report/
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Nashville police were warned in 2019 that Anthony Warner was making a bomb inside his RV — but nothing was done to stop him.
https://nypost.com/2020/12/29/nashville-bombers-girlfriend-told-cops-about-bomb-16-months-ago-report/
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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