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Graphene In The Vaxx Is A Self Assembling Magnetic Nanosystem & Medical Research Is Made Up Bullsh*t
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180 views • July 22, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Potatohead Biden takes a selfie, he's so proud - https://twitter.com/ElectionWiz/status/1417599792209973253
Big Pharma info is total fraud - https://strangesounds.org/2021/07/health-research-fraud-pharma.html
Self mobilizing nanotech - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-07-20-science-paper-documents-self-assembled-magnetic-nanosystems-for-cybernetic-biocircuitry-interface.html
Drip drip drip Potatohead Biden used gmail for business with his son - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/joe-biden-used-private-gmail-account-send-government-information-foreign-deal-making-son-hunter/
They are shutting down info everywhere - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9806517/Journalists-face-14-years-prison-embarrassing-Government-proposed-law-change.html
Smart doctors are not getting the jab - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/80430/majority-of-physicians-decline-covid-shots-according-to-survey-.html
200 people being monitored for monkeypox - https://www.statnews.com/2021/07/20/more-than-200-people-in-u-s-being-monitored-for-possible-monkeypox-exposure-cdc-says/
15,000 year old melting glacier reveals new viruses - https://www.sciencealert.com/15-000-year-old-viruses-from-melting-tibetan-glaciers-hold-insights-into-earth-s-past
Freedom day in london not so free - https://summit.news/2021/07/20/videos-protesters-brutally-beaten-and-arrested-by-police-on-uk-freedom-day/
Calishithole, take anything you want prop 47 - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/why-pay-for-anything-in-california/
Australia psychopaths are getting desperate, don't talk to people - https://summit.news/2021/07/20/top-health-officer-orders-australians-dont-have-a-conversation-with-each-other/
2 minutes of democrats bashing voting machines, what changed - https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1417095882907000836
Sperm bank in china wants the best sperm - https://www.vice.com/en/article/epnqga/china-sperm-bank-donation-contest
Trump impersonator does stelter humpty dumpty - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-impersonator-comedy-gold/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1417881617025044485
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Potatohead Biden takes a selfie, he's so proud - https://twitter.com/ElectionWiz/status/1417599792209973253
Big Pharma info is total fraud - https://strangesounds.org/2021/07/health-research-fraud-pharma.html
Self mobilizing nanotech - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-07-20-science-paper-documents-self-assembled-magnetic-nanosystems-for-cybernetic-biocircuitry-interface.html
Drip drip drip Potatohead Biden used gmail for business with his son - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/joe-biden-used-private-gmail-account-send-government-information-foreign-deal-making-son-hunter/
They are shutting down info everywhere - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9806517/Journalists-face-14-years-prison-embarrassing-Government-proposed-law-change.html
Smart doctors are not getting the jab - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/80430/majority-of-physicians-decline-covid-shots-according-to-survey-.html
200 people being monitored for monkeypox - https://www.statnews.com/2021/07/20/more-than-200-people-in-u-s-being-monitored-for-possible-monkeypox-exposure-cdc-says/
15,000 year old melting glacier reveals new viruses - https://www.sciencealert.com/15-000-year-old-viruses-from-melting-tibetan-glaciers-hold-insights-into-earth-s-past
Freedom day in london not so free - https://summit.news/2021/07/20/videos-protesters-brutally-beaten-and-arrested-by-police-on-uk-freedom-day/
Calishithole, take anything you want prop 47 - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/why-pay-for-anything-in-california/
Australia psychopaths are getting desperate, don't talk to people - https://summit.news/2021/07/20/top-health-officer-orders-australians-dont-have-a-conversation-with-each-other/
2 minutes of democrats bashing voting machines, what changed - https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1417095882907000836
Sperm bank in china wants the best sperm - https://www.vice.com/en/article/epnqga/china-sperm-bank-donation-contest
Trump impersonator does stelter humpty dumpty - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-impersonator-comedy-gold/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1417881617025044485
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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