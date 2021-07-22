BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Graphene In The Vaxx Is A Self Assembling Magnetic Nanosystem & Medical Research Is Made Up Bullsh*t
Aimless News
Aimless News
432 followers
Follow
4
Share
Report
180 views • July 22, 2021
Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/Goldco

Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart

Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate

Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList


Sources used in video:

Potatohead Biden takes a selfie, he's so proud - https://twitter.com/ElectionWiz/status/1417599792209973253

Big Pharma info is total fraud - https://strangesounds.org/2021/07/health-research-fraud-pharma.html

Self mobilizing nanotech - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-07-20-science-paper-documents-self-assembled-magnetic-nanosystems-for-cybernetic-biocircuitry-interface.html

Drip drip drip Potatohead Biden used gmail for business with his son - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/joe-biden-used-private-gmail-account-send-government-information-foreign-deal-making-son-hunter/

They are shutting down info everywhere - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9806517/Journalists-face-14-years-prison-embarrassing-Government-proposed-law-change.html

Smart doctors are not getting the jab - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/80430/majority-of-physicians-decline-covid-shots-according-to-survey-.html

200 people being monitored for monkeypox - https://www.statnews.com/2021/07/20/more-than-200-people-in-u-s-being-monitored-for-possible-monkeypox-exposure-cdc-says/

15,000 year old melting glacier reveals new viruses - https://www.sciencealert.com/15-000-year-old-viruses-from-melting-tibetan-glaciers-hold-insights-into-earth-s-past

Freedom day in london not so free - https://summit.news/2021/07/20/videos-protesters-brutally-beaten-and-arrested-by-police-on-uk-freedom-day/

Calishithole, take anything you want prop 47 - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/why-pay-for-anything-in-california/

Australia psychopaths are getting desperate, don't talk to people - https://summit.news/2021/07/20/top-health-officer-orders-australians-dont-have-a-conversation-with-each-other/

2 minutes of democrats bashing voting machines, what changed - https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1417095882907000836

Sperm bank in china wants the best sperm - https://www.vice.com/en/article/epnqga/china-sperm-bank-donation-contest

Trump impersonator does stelter humpty dumpty - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-impersonator-comedy-gold/

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1417881617025044485


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Keywords
big pharmasgt reportproject veritasx22reportthe salty cracker
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Why the GOP Deserves to Lose

Why the GOP Deserves to Lose

Mike Adams
Israeli Politician Calls Elimination of Gaza Babies &#8220;Moral&#8221;

Israeli Politician Calls Elimination of Gaza Babies “Moral”

Edison Reed
France Televisions Cancels Contract With Israeli Firm Linked to Netanyahu Over Viewer Data Access Concerns

France Televisions Cancels Contract With Israeli Firm Linked to Netanyahu Over Viewer Data Access Concerns

Chase Codewell
RFK Jr. Just Told Us Who He Really Is: A Genocide Apologist Running HHS

RFK Jr. Just Told Us Who He Really Is: A Genocide Apologist Running HHS

Mike Adams
Ukrainian lawmaker added to controversial &#8220;enemy&#8221; database after calling for peace with Russia

Ukrainian lawmaker added to controversial “enemy” database after calling for peace with Russia

Willow Tohi
Bill Aims to Stop U.S. Lawmakers From Betting on Their Own Elections Ahead of Midterms

Bill Aims to Stop U.S. Lawmakers From Betting on Their Own Elections Ahead of Midterms

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy