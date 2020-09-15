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ATKOG Advancing the Kingdom of God, The Curse and the Glory of the Garden part2
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14 views • September 15, 2020
Have we had it wrong for 6000 years? Who really sinned in the garden? Can the curse be broken? Is deliverance available. Did the deceived one chose to become a deceiver? All this and more, basedc strictly on the word of God and the Lords rhema.
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