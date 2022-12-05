THE COVID BACKTRACK BEGINS

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
Government leaders and health agencies across the globe are attempting to distance themselves from their own statements made during the Covid-19 pandemic. This time, the FDA is claiming its discouragement of the use of ivermectin to treat Covid-19 was just a recommendation, not a mandate for doctors or patients, while Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau insists he never demonized the unvaccinated.
#Ivermectin #FDA #Trudeau
POSTED: December 5, 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.