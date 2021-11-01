Jason Miller: Big Techs Becoming Brands That Best Known for Left Wing Censorship & Anti-Americanism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
10/28/2021 Former senior adviser to President Donald Trump and GETTR CEO Jason Miller: The reason that Facebook changes its name is because big techs such as Google, Twitter, Facebook are becoming brands that are best known for left wing censorship and anti-Americanism.