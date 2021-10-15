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RFB and ROB SKIBA -- 2017
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310 views • October 15, 2021
Rob and I will discuss how and why we got here, and what's really going on.
RFB
SUPPORT MY CHANNEL BY SUPPORTING MY SPONSOR LIFE CHANGE SUPPLEMENTS https://getthetea.com/
https://www.patreon.com/RichieFromBoston Help me help others as well as Make much needed upgrades to my equipment and channel
RFB
Special thanks to ODD Reailty
And NICHOLSON1968 for the intros and outros
Disclaimer: All works by RichieFromBoston are criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching and research.
-All footage taken falls under ''fair use'' of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (1998). Therefore, no breach of privacy or copyright has been committed.
-FAIR USE STATEMENT
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. This material is being made available within this transformative or derivative work for the purpose of education, commentary and criticism, is being distributed without profit, and is believed to be "fair use" in accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107
Shared from and subscribe to:
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
RFB 3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbTazbVtE6SyhK-VQXrtmvQ?pbjreload=102
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
RFB
SUPPORT MY CHANNEL BY SUPPORTING MY SPONSOR LIFE CHANGE SUPPLEMENTS https://getthetea.com/
https://www.patreon.com/RichieFromBoston Help me help others as well as Make much needed upgrades to my equipment and channel
RFB
Special thanks to ODD Reailty
And NICHOLSON1968 for the intros and outros
Disclaimer: All works by RichieFromBoston are criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching and research.
-All footage taken falls under ''fair use'' of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (1998). Therefore, no breach of privacy or copyright has been committed.
-FAIR USE STATEMENT
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. This material is being made available within this transformative or derivative work for the purpose of education, commentary and criticism, is being distributed without profit, and is believed to be "fair use" in accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107
Shared from and subscribe to:
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
RFB 3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbTazbVtE6SyhK-VQXrtmvQ?pbjreload=102
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
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