CRIMES AGAINST AFRICA ALSO

VIOLATIONS OF LAW EQUALS CRIMES AGAINST AFRICA



If you do not consent to measures others may try to impose upon you, nobody can legally force you to accept these same measures. In this brilliant interview, lawyer Anna de Buisseret explains clearly and eloquently how those responsible for causing harm to Africans and others around the world will be held liable under the law in relation to the experimental injections currently being rolled out, especially to young children. She describes how those who have explicitly or implicitly aided and abetted governments in a military grade psychological operation have essentially committed crimes against humanity and that they will inevitably be held accountable, as has happened throughout history



Having been accused of issuing threats, Anna declares she is simply a messenger and that the law is the law. She is simply pointing out what the law is because Africans need to be aware of what these Vack seens are doing and the harms they are causing.



Prof. Oku Singer