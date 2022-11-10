Carry His Cross Part 3: Carry For His Glory

Jesus encourages us with this understanding: we must separate the temporary and the eternal. We are not guaranteed that we will never suffer, but we are guaranteed He will always be with us. He will repay us for it, and our faithfulness will bring God glory when it happens. Be encouraged, family! The universe and all that there is, belongs to you. Do not forfeit it by giving up your faith and the promise through denying Jesus.

