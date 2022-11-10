Carry His Cross Part 3: Carry For His Glory

Jesus encourages us with this understanding: we must separate the temporary and the eternal. We are not guaranteed that we will never suffer, but we are guaranteed He will always be with us. He will repay us for it, and our faithfulness will bring God glory when it happens. Be encouraged, family! The universe and all that there is, belongs to you. Do not forfeit it by giving up your faith and the promise through denying Jesus.
Download The Podcast: https://christiansoulprepperpodcast.buzzsprout.com/
Download My Free Book: http://weshallbelikehim.com/
Visit My Website: https://brotherlance.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.