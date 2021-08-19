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A Doctor describes what will happen if you take the jab
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256 views • August 19, 2021
Dr explains what you should expect to happen in your body if you take the COVID jab.
This is not a vaccine, it is gene therapy that has the potential to collapse every system
in your body. It's experimental and the long term affects are unknown. It is dangerous.
This is not a vaccine, it is gene therapy that has the potential to collapse every system
in your body. It's experimental and the long term affects are unknown. It is dangerous.
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