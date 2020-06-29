© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Communist Party of China media mouthpiece Xinhua net prostitutes appeared in the Australian Prime Minister's press conference - Caught on camera
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
56 views • June 29, 2020
Chinese state-owned media organisation, confronted the SBS crew after she noticed they were filming in her direction. Chinese journalist demanded a camera operator stop filming her.
Known as Ms Xu who was busy working on the next CCP’s propaganda story to feed through to their sister company, The Global Times by reporting and taking photos of the other reporters during the Australian Prime Minister’s press conference just recently. She clearly in the video had been made, and started to make a quick run for it during the press conference briefing with the Prime Minister hoping that nobody would notice her exit.
Ms Xu was followed and questioned by the Australia Intelligence Office and denied (lied), about all her activities with Xinhua being linked to the CCP. The Question of Whom had cosponsored her to be in such a venue with the Australian Prime Minister is yet to be uncovered.
Sharing the latest from my_side.
Please support me through PayPal via attached weblink https://www.paypal.me/jeromenaidu
Known as Ms Xu who was busy working on the next CCP’s propaganda story to feed through to their sister company, The Global Times by reporting and taking photos of the other reporters during the Australian Prime Minister’s press conference just recently. She clearly in the video had been made, and started to make a quick run for it during the press conference briefing with the Prime Minister hoping that nobody would notice her exit.
Ms Xu was followed and questioned by the Australia Intelligence Office and denied (lied), about all her activities with Xinhua being linked to the CCP. The Question of Whom had cosponsored her to be in such a venue with the Australian Prime Minister is yet to be uncovered.
Sharing the latest from my_side.
Please support me through PayPal via attached weblink https://www.paypal.me/jeromenaidu
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.