Way of The Warrior | Hip Hop Compilation w/ Original Music Videos & Other Visual Cuts ((432Hz))

100 tracks in this ultra extensive conscious hip hop mix spanning over 5 hours with clips from music videos, kung fu, tai chi and other arts & aspects of warriorship and the war (spiritual & physical) we're living through. Welcome to the Warrior Realm where one must master their mind and principles such as discipline & courage first and foremost before and while developing the physical strength and skills to be a formidable adversary to the antagonists of humanity in this reality. I'm not claiming to be the ultimate warrior with this project by any stretch of the imagination. This is for motivation and aspiration to keep striving on the warrior's path and strengthen our weaknesses, mind body and spirit. It's to inspire and honor the warrior spirit within. There's a bit too much violence in this video collage and it's not to numb people to it, but rather the opposite. War is such a racket and there's been countless amounts of suffering from it throughout history. getting shot or stabbed or beaten up can be tremendously painful and traumatic and we need to consider that on both sides of the coin or the victim/victimizer or antagonist/protagonist. We need to be wise when choosing our battles. We as men could also do better with choosing to keep our phones in our pockets when we see a violent act and actually get in there to protect the victims of violence.. Stop rubbernecking and being passive with that shit. This warrior soundscape starts off a bit like one of my classic mixes titled The Mystik Journeys of the Hip Hop Wanderers, in that we start off from the beginning in one's journey procarnated on this earth and the path to greatness amidst the draconian matrix. Be a warrior for: truth, justice, freedom, human rights, the innocent, righteousness, love, Principles, morality, Natural Law, and also yourself, because it all goes back to you and taking responsibility for yourself and to stand up for yourself so you can properly do that for others. Much respect to the One Great Work Warriors- my brothers, this one's for you. 50 quotes from the OGWW, plus excerpts from Myamoto Musashi's teachings and the book Shambalah - Way of The Warrior. There's many sound samples from Sethikus Boza @ Black Earth Productionz and a really cool poem by Cynthia Mitchell I included twice since it was better than nice! Arranged, Mixed, Edited & Produced in 432Hz in 2 countries & 4 states over the past few months by Derek Bartolacelli aka AwakenYaMind Tracklist in video