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Are You Aware? - Illuminati [24] Freemasonry Plate 3 of 7 - By Thisprophecy
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87 views • February 06, 2022
Thisprophecy is a Youtube channel that tries to show us; among many other things; the colors; the signs and the symbols that the occultists use to communicate without the non-initiated in the occultism perceive (non-initiated in the occultism = 99, 99% of us).

If you really want to know how the current social system/matrix works, suggestion:

www.miltoncoelho.weebly.com

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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