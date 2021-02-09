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Dr. Simone Gold – The Truth About Covid-19 and The Covid-19 Vaccine
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494 views • February 09, 2021
Underground News Syndicate - 24 Jan 2021
This is one of many doctors speaking out about Covid-19, the Covid-19 vaccine and the disinformation the system has been feeding the public from day one! No doubt the system will attempt to destroy Dr Gold and scrub this video off of the internet hence why we are sharing it too! Watch, learn and share!
This is one of many doctors speaking out about Covid-19, the Covid-19 vaccine and the disinformation the system has been feeding the public from day one! No doubt the system will attempt to destroy Dr Gold and scrub this video off of the internet hence why we are sharing it too! Watch, learn and share!
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