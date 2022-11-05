Russia’s Lancet Loitering Munitions Inflict More Losses On Ukraine Forces

Russia’s advanced Lancet loitering munitions continue to inflicted heavy material losses on the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) across the battlefield.

On November 4, several videos documenting recent strikes with the loitering munition on different fronts were released by RIA Novosti and other Russian news sources. The strikes destroyed an Italian-made FH70 155 mm towed howitzer along with an ammunition truck, two U.S.-made M109A3GN 155 mm self-propelled howitzers, a Soviet-made 9K35 Strela-10 short-range air-defense system and a Soviet-made 36D6 long-range surveillance and fire control radar of the AFU.

The Lancet loitering munition was developed by the ZALA Aero Group, a subsidiary of Russia’s defense giant JSC Kalashnikov Concern.

The recent strikes were all apparently carried out with an improves version of the Lancet-3 that features a more aerodynamic design with extended X-shaped wings. This version has an endurance of an hour and is armed with a warhead weighting five kilograms.

The loitering munition is equipped with an elector-optical system that allows it to detect, track and lock on static and moving targets.

One of the main feature of the Lancet is its small radar cross-section and minimal infrared signature which make it nearly impossible to detect and intercept.

The Russian military has been using the Lancet and other types of loitering munitions against the AFU since the start of its special operation in Ukraine with much success. In the last few weeks, the use of these munitions was significantly expanded.

Mirrored - South Front

