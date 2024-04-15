Create New Account
Spirit of Prophecy Sunday Service 04/14/2024
The Prophecy Club
Published Yesterday

Sunday School Teaching: Untrained Prophets

Sunday Teacher: Pastor Albert

 

Sunday Message: Feast of the Lord

Sunday Teacher: Apostle Stan Johnson

 

For more information about the Spirit of Prophecy Church please go to:

http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/

 

Keywords
prophecy clubfeast of the lordspirit of prophecy churchsopcuntrained prophets

