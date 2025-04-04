BIFIDO BUST: YOGURTS DIRTY SECRET

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gastroenterologist and microbiome expert Dr. Sabine Hazan reveals that many commercial yogurts and probiotics don’t contain the gut-healthy strains they claim, raising major concerns about the yogurt and supplement industry standards. Her cutting-edge research links gut health to chronic disease and vaccine response, pointing to the microbiome as a critical—yet overlooked—piece of the medical puzzle.