© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Chronicles of the Nephilim
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
193 views • February 07, 2021
Brian Godawa explains how to change your view from seeing the Bible as a book of theological propositions to seeing it as a story of the battle of cosmic powers; Watchers, Nephilim, and the Divine Council of the Sons of God.
What is the Book of Enoch? Where did the Book of Enoch come from? Why isn't it in the Bible? How does the Book of Enoch compare with the Bible?
What is the Book of Enoch? Where did the Book of Enoch come from? Why isn't it in the Bible? How does the Book of Enoch compare with the Bible?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.