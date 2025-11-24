BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🔥 Trump did What? 💪🏼
37 views • 1 day ago

In just a few short months Trump has accomplished more than any sitting President has ever done.

AND he did it in just a few short months.


Those who suffer TDS simply can not see what Trump is doing.

Creative deals, using money to end wars and place the power back to the people in their respective countries. This video covers just a few.


The complete take down of the Globalist Empire is happening before our eyes.

Focus #Australia #Canada #UK

Can YOU see what is taking place?


Trump has now facilitated 8 (eight) Peace Agreements.

World peace and ending human trafficking are Trumps greatest achievements with more to come.

It's time the awake Patriots and Anons got off the couch.


🔥 Tying it all together - https://rumble.com/v71yrgc--tying-it-all-together-.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_upp_a


Awaken to the spark of divine within.

Awakening to your higher self, your soul personality.

We will create heaven on earth. The world as we knew it is over.


🌹💞 Inner Reign Reiki - https://www.innerreignreiki.com/ 💗 Energy Healing 🙏


🔥 17 Steps

https://rumble.com/v6tfijj--17-steps-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


🔥 War On Crime

https://rumble.com/v6yk6sc--world-wide-war-on-crime-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


🔥 Trump was a FBI Informant

https://rumble.com/v6yn3ug--trump-was-an-fbi-informant-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


🔥 Trump / Putin Alaska meeting Q connection

https://rumble.com/v6xuwts--coincidentally-attack-we-will-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


🔥 Golden Age of Mind is upon us -

https://rumble.com/v4uqq2l--golden-age-of-mind.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺


𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.


✔ Telegram Thrivalism, Twisted Light Worker & #Onpassive - https://t.me/Thrivalism 💗🙏

✔ Fakebook Group Page - https://www.facebook.com/groups/911500446988289

✔ Gab 'Thrivalism, The Twisted Light Worker & #Onpassve' - https://gab.com/groups/64573 🗡

✔ MEWE 'Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker' - https://mewe.com/group/62793e4f36fb520921c6f3f0



"Clarity is believing everything you think and feel. Lucidity is seeing to the source of everything you think and feel."

Mark Cloudfoot Gershon


🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺

.


