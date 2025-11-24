🔥 Trump did What? 💪🏼

In just a few short months Trump has accomplished more than any sitting President has ever done.

AND he did it in just a few short months.





Those who suffer TDS simply can not see what Trump is doing.

Creative deals, using money to end wars and place the power back to the people in their respective countries. This video covers just a few.





The complete take down of the Globalist Empire is happening before our eyes.

Focus #Australia #Canada #UK

Can YOU see what is taking place?





Trump has now facilitated 8 (eight) Peace Agreements.

World peace and ending human trafficking are Trumps greatest achievements with more to come.

It's time the awake Patriots and Anons got off the couch.





🔥 Tying it all together





Awaken to the spark of divine within.

Awakening to your higher self, your soul personality.

We will create heaven on earth. The world as we knew it is over.





💗 Energy Healing 🙏





🔥 17 Steps

https://rumble.com/v6tfijj--17-steps-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





🔥 War On Crime

https://rumble.com/v6yk6sc--world-wide-war-on-crime-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





🔥 Trump was a FBI Informant

https://rumble.com/v6yn3ug--trump-was-an-fbi-informant-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





🔥 Trump / Putin Alaska meeting Q connection

https://rumble.com/v6xuwts--coincidentally-attack-we-will-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





🔥 Golden Age of Mind is upon us

https://rumble.com/v4uqq2l--golden-age-of-mind.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





"Clarity is believing everything you think and feel. Lucidity is seeing to the source of everything you think and feel."

Mark Cloudfoot Gershon





