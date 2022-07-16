Miles Guo: Can you imagine people are beaten to death, get paralyzed, suffer vision loss or miscarriages from police assault, just because they want to withdraw their own money from banks?

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7/15/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Can you imagine people are beaten to death, get paralyzed, suffer vision loss or miscarriages from police assault, just because they want to withdraw their own money from banks? Yes this happened in Communist China