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Is Wall Street Bets a Psyop? Meanwhile, Vaccine and Mask Genocide Continues
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141 views • February 03, 2021
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INTRO VID: https://twitter.com/TheRealTahinis/status/1356230056885018625
Diamond Hands Rocket 💎🙌🚀 - Endr feat. Rob Hustle: https://youtu.be/2-nKnf5dnWM
A woman did her regular aerobics class out in open without realizing that a coup was taking place in #Myanmar. A Military convoy reaching the parliament can be seen behind the woman as she performs aerobics: https://twitter.com/AdityaRajKaul/status/1356315137976672259
How to give a hospital “news” broadcast: https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet/status/1355301260493287427
Black Lives Matter nominated for Nobel Peace Prize: https://twitter.com/HustusMichael/status/1356407426703044611
7 die at Spanish care home after getting Pfizer Covid-19 jab as ALL residents test positive for virus, second doses still to come: https://www.rt.com/news/514303-deaths-pfizer-vaccine-covid-spain/
Long-Term Mask Use May Contribute to Advanced Stage Lung Cancer, Study Finds: https://phillipschneider.com/long-term-mask-use-may-contribute-to-advanced-stage-lung-cancer-study-finds
CANADA - Red Deer mother in tears as son taken to undisclosed isolation center: https://youtu.be/PpIwg4EIepM
COME TO TEXAS FOR FLOTE FEST 2021! - YES, THERE ARE EVENTS TO ATTEND THIS YEAR: https://www.bitchute.com/video/NXIHf4laT8W2
Visit Anarchapulco 2021: https://anarchapulco.com
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV: https://cart.dollarvigilante.com/the-crypto-vigilante
As video platforms shut down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
Our Decentralized DollarVigilante.tv Channel: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY Channel: https://lbry.tv/@DollarVigilante:b
Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@DollarVigilante:b
Bitchute Channel: https://bitchute.com/channel/DkNYbFJKDPpX
153 News Channel: https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=The%20Dollar%20Vigilante
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedollarvigilante
Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/DollarVigilante
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff
FaceBook: https://facebook.com/DollarVigilante
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
INTRO VID: https://twitter.com/TheRealTahinis/status/1356230056885018625
Diamond Hands Rocket 💎🙌🚀 - Endr feat. Rob Hustle: https://youtu.be/2-nKnf5dnWM
A woman did her regular aerobics class out in open without realizing that a coup was taking place in #Myanmar. A Military convoy reaching the parliament can be seen behind the woman as she performs aerobics: https://twitter.com/AdityaRajKaul/status/1356315137976672259
How to give a hospital “news” broadcast: https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet/status/1355301260493287427
Black Lives Matter nominated for Nobel Peace Prize: https://twitter.com/HustusMichael/status/1356407426703044611
7 die at Spanish care home after getting Pfizer Covid-19 jab as ALL residents test positive for virus, second doses still to come: https://www.rt.com/news/514303-deaths-pfizer-vaccine-covid-spain/
Long-Term Mask Use May Contribute to Advanced Stage Lung Cancer, Study Finds: https://phillipschneider.com/long-term-mask-use-may-contribute-to-advanced-stage-lung-cancer-study-finds
CANADA - Red Deer mother in tears as son taken to undisclosed isolation center: https://youtu.be/PpIwg4EIepM
COME TO TEXAS FOR FLOTE FEST 2021! - YES, THERE ARE EVENTS TO ATTEND THIS YEAR: https://www.bitchute.com/video/NXIHf4laT8W2
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