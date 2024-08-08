THE REASON FOR GOOGLES FAKE ANTITRUST SEARCH ENGINE LAWSUIT IS TO TRANSITION YOU INTO THIS....

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://youtu.be/1MwT9fN1zeQ?si=_Llu-hLTQvPZbkpH
.
HISTORY OF ITU: 50th Anniversary of CCITT / ITU - T Animated presentation
https://youtu.be/OI0G8saU_6s?si=mGTQ5kQSzHzIXknL
.
ian f akildiz 6g itu: https://www.google.com/search?q=ian+f+akildiz+6g+itu&sca_esv=43aa34fbb2e5f50b&sca_upv=1&sxsrf=ADLYWIK2DFzhmr86eXw9_X5IGlh384ycVg%3A1723054530356&source=hp&ei=wrmzZqvBE56z0PEP_-m7kAw&oq=ian+f+akildiz+6g+itu&gs_lp=EhFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocCIUaWFuIGYgYWtpbGRpeiA2ZyBpdHUyBxAhGKABGAoyBxAhGKABGAoyBBAhGBVIjzlQoQdYrzZwAXgAkAEBmAGgAaABixKqAQQwLjE4uAEDyAEA-AEBmAISoALzEagCD8ICBxAjGCcY6gLCAhAQLhjHARgnGOoCGI4FGK8BwgIMECMYgAQYExgnGIoFwgIEECMYJ8ICDhAuGIAEGLEDGIMBGIoFwgILEAAYgAQYsQMYgwHCAhEQLhiABBixAxjRAxiDARjHAcICCBAAGIAEGLEDwgIIEC4YgAQYsQPCAg4QABiABBixAxiDARiKBcICCxAuGIAEGLEDGIMBwgIOEC4YgAQYsQMYgwEY1ALCAggQLhiABBjLAcICCBAAGIAEGMsBwgIOEC4YgAQYxwEYywEYrwHCAgYQABgWGB7CAgoQABiABBgKGMsBwgIIEAAYFhgKGB7CAgUQIRigAcICCBAAGAUYDRgewgIEEB4YCpgDFpIHBDEuMTegB_meAQ&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp
.
(2020) PANACEA: Remotely controlling cells wirelessly with Your mobile phone, Implantable bioelectronic devices Including engineered Ecoli/Bacteria fluorescent bionanosensors https://rumble.com/v4e3nvr-february-18-2024.html
.
6G WORLD: Can you imagine your body’s cells connected to the internet? What about not only measuring your health but literally taking control of it? https://rumble.com/v4xs7zl-may-27-2024.html
.
European 🇪🇺 Union #HORIZON #BIODIGITALCONVERGENCE #6G #IOBNT https://x.com/fear2022/status/1815179339446763893?t=2Uu_jXIUhlTFlNt-1SSqtA&s=19
.
Body as a Network Node "The human body will be the main actor in the ICT systems, by playing an active role as node of the network"
https://x.com/fear2022/status/1815953313348616204?t=JD0z6v3jiMSV-vPfUxVdfA&s=19