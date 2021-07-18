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[GRAPHENE IN VACCINES] LA QUINTA COLUMNA DISCUSSES A STUDY ON THE PROPERTIES OF GRAPHENE AND THEIR LINK WITH EMF
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123 views • July 18, 2021
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/graphene-and-frequencies-part-2.html
As promised by Orwell City, this article is the second part of the previous post entitled 'La Quinta Columna explains how graphene multiplies frequencies and damages cells, and how reducing agents help to control that damage.'
If you like my videos and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
As promised by Orwell City, this article is the second part of the previous post entitled 'La Quinta Columna explains how graphene multiplies frequencies and damages cells, and how reducing agents help to control that damage.'
If you like my videos and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
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