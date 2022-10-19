Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WATCH ‘Country boy’ Herschel Walker SLAMS far-left Sen. Warnock
139 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a month ago |
Donate

Glenn Beck


Oct 17, 2022 Weeks before facing Georgia’s far-left senator in a debate, Republican candidate Herschel Walker called himself a ‘not that smart’ ‘country boy’ during an interview with the Savannah Morning News. Walker predicted his opponent, Senator Raphael Warnock, would ‘show up and embarrass him.’ But, actually, the OPPOSITE came true. Walker DESTROYED Warnock during the two Senate candidates’ debate, and in this clip, Glenn plays the video to prove it…


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

►Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: https://www.blazetv.com/glenn


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SWYSor7YUYo


Keywords
current eventspoliticsglenn beck

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket