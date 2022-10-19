WATCH ‘Country boy’ Herschel Walker SLAMS far-left Sen. Warnock

Glenn Beck





Oct 17, 2022 Weeks before facing Georgia’s far-left senator in a debate, Republican candidate Herschel Walker called himself a ‘not that smart’ ‘country boy’ during an interview with the Savannah Morning News. Walker predicted his opponent, Senator Raphael Warnock, would ‘show up and embarrass him.’ But, actually, the OPPOSITE came true. Walker DESTROYED Warnock during the two Senate candidates’ debate, and in this clip, Glenn plays the video to prove it…





