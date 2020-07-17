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Bro Dave Ch. 17 The Woman from Revelation 17 Commentary
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18 views • July 17, 2020
Brother Dave reveals the mysterious woman in the wilderness described in Revealtion 12 as the bride of Christ AND the mother of Jesus. Is it possible she could be both?
Here's a link to an article that goes deeper into these issues: https://goo.gl/vnr7bb
Receive a free copy of "Listening", the sequel to Survivors through the following link: https://goo.gl/k3deuZ
This video is also a commentary on chapter 17 of our apocalyptic video novel Survivors.
Watch all the Survivors videos here: https://goo.gl/mC3Grj
Visit the ES forum to leave comments https://goo.gl/VHrtB8 or visit the contact page to get in touch (https://goo.gl/CqzA7o)
Here's a link to an article that goes deeper into these issues: https://goo.gl/vnr7bb
Receive a free copy of "Listening", the sequel to Survivors through the following link: https://goo.gl/k3deuZ
This video is also a commentary on chapter 17 of our apocalyptic video novel Survivors.
Watch all the Survivors videos here: https://goo.gl/mC3Grj
Visit the ES forum to leave comments https://goo.gl/VHrtB8 or visit the contact page to get in touch (https://goo.gl/CqzA7o)
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