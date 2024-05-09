Holy Fire in Jerusalem

The Holy Fire (Greek: Ἃγιον Φῶς, "Holy Light") is a ceremony that occurs every year at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem on Great Saturday, the day before Orthodox Christian Easter. During the ceremony, a prayer is performed after which a fire is lit inside the aediculae where the Tomb of Jesus is located. The fire emerges miraculously and is lit by the Holy Spirit. It does not burn the skin or the beards of attending pilgrims for a few minutes.

