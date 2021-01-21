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SIlver Nervuti - il virus selettivo che colpisce la plebe e ignora i vip
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4 views • January 21, 2021
Quello che stiamo vivendo è il periodo storico più idiota della storia dell'uomo e chi ancora non ha compreso tutta questa messa in scena lo è ancora di più.
Ogni giorno sparano banalità a caso, ci danno numeri che cambiano in base a come cambia il meteo, terrorizzano come una mitragliatrice il popolino, ma soprattutto si contraddicono di continuo in quello che fanno. Chissà per quanto ancora reggerà questo gigante coi piedi di sabbia.
Ogni giorno sparano banalità a caso, ci danno numeri che cambiano in base a come cambia il meteo, terrorizzano come una mitragliatrice il popolino, ma soprattutto si contraddicono di continuo in quello che fanno. Chissà per quanto ancora reggerà questo gigante coi piedi di sabbia.
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