The Incredible Personal Christian Testimony of Nicky Cruz

More about this video....

Nicky Cruz, former notorious leader of New York City's violent MauMau juvenile gang and main character of Pastor David Wilkerson's best seller book (over 15 million copies) and subsequent movie, 'THE CROSS AND THE SWITCHBLADE', shares his powerful and riveting personal life story and how the love of Jesus demonstrated through a young country preacher (who Nicky once threatened, at knifepoint, to slice into pieces) changed everything!

Nicky shares how grew up in a home where his own mother, a self-proclaimed witch, called him "Son of Satan."

Until his miraculous encounter with the radical life-changing Gospel of forgiveness through faith in Christ, Nicky's lifestyle was cursed with never-ending acts of crime, violence, and outright hate.

Hear, in Nicky's own stirring words, his stunning personal account of exactly how the love of Jesus - demonstrated through a young country preacher changed everything!

- The RED Zone



