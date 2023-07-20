Targeting Trump

Third Sham Indictment Coming
* America is now a full-blown banana republic.
* Gavin Wax, Director of the National Constitution Law Union, joins us to discuss the political persecution of President Donald Trump.
* The deep state wants to remove him from 2024 primary ballots.
* The totalitarian left is obsessed with power and control.
* They are trying to stigmatize any political opposition to the [Bidan] regime.
* Donald Trump is the clear front-runner.
* The establishment fears him; they’re afraid of the ideological realignment he has brought to the Republican party.
* This administration is trying to demoralize the American people so they’ll give up and quit fighting for the nation.
* This is psychological warfare — but political ‘elites’ can and will be defeated.
The Stew Peters Show | 20 July 2023
https://rumble.com/v3183ki-deep-state-targets-trump-and-his-supporters-trump-to-be-charged-in-third-sh.html
