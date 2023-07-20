Targeting Trump

Third Sham Indictment Coming

* America is now a full-blown banana republic.

* Gavin Wax, Director of the National Constitution Law Union, joins us to discuss the political persecution of President Donald Trump.

* The deep state wants to remove him from 2024 primary ballots.

* The totalitarian left is obsessed with power and control.

* They are trying to stigmatize any political opposition to the [Bidan] regime.

* Donald Trump is the clear front-runner.

* The establishment fears him; they’re afraid of the ideological realignment he has brought to the Republican party.

* This administration is trying to demoralize the American people so they’ll give up and quit fighting for the nation.

* This is psychological warfare — but political ‘elites’ can and will be defeated.





The Stew Peters Show | 20 July 2023

https://rumble.com/v3183ki-deep-state-targets-trump-and-his-supporters-trump-to-be-charged-in-third-sh.html

