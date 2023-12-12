Create New Account
The Gospel The Free Gift
High Hopes
Discovering the Jewish Jesus


Dec 11, 2023


Discover the incredible power of God's love in this thought-provoking video. Once you understand the problem of sin, you can begin to know what God has done for you through Jesus. Rabbi Schneider explains how to be saved from your sins.

The Gospel: The Free Gift


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jCWbYVaTVEw

gospelsalvationsingods lovediscovering the jewish jesusrabbi schneiderfree giftnot much time left

