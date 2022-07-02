Lysichansk - LIBERATED by the Allied Forces! - 070222

Lysichansk it's been liberatwd by the allied forces!

Ukrainian troops, retreating from Lysychansk, struck the city administration with a Tochka-U missile.

No one was injured, no one was in the building at that time, Ramzan Kadyrov said.

According to him, the tactics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is to inflict maximum destruction on the liberated cities in order to deprive them of infrastructure.

"Lisichansk is ours!"

"Akhmat is power! Cossacks are power! Together — strength!"

The network published a video from the liberated city. The footage shows fighters from the Chechen Republic, as well as soldiers of the Cossack regiment.











