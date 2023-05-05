This Is An Existential Fight

Self-Defense Empowers The Individual — That’s Why They Hate It
* Libs are all-in on burning down our institutions.
* They need you afraid so they can walk you into this ideological prison.
* They must destroy institutions, which are an obstacle to tyranny.
* So is self-defense.
* That’s why they don’t like guns i.e. individual empowerment.
* You can’t have individual liberty and big gubment at the same time.
* They want to make self-defense illegal.
* The attack on America from within is existential.
* We’re dealing with evil here.
* This is not an accident; it’s happening on purpose.
The Dan Bongino Show | 5 May 2023
https://rumble.com/v2m6f34-will-tucker-host-a-trump-debate-ep.-2005-05052023.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.