This Is An Existential Fight

Self-Defense Empowers The Individual — That’s Why They Hate It

* Libs are all-in on burning down our institutions.

* They need you afraid so they can walk you into this ideological prison.

* They must destroy institutions, which are an obstacle to tyranny.

* So is self-defense.

* That’s why they don’t like guns i.e. individual empowerment.

* You can’t have individual liberty and big gubment at the same time.

* They want to make self-defense illegal.

* The attack on America from within is existential.

* We’re dealing with evil here.

* This is not an accident; it’s happening on purpose.





The Dan Bongino Show | 5 May 2023

https://rumble.com/v2m6f34-will-tucker-host-a-trump-debate-ep.-2005-05052023.html

