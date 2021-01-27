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Status Report: Nullify Federal Gun Control
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330 views • January 27, 2021
The number of federal gun control measures that are authorized under the Constitution - is zero. But relying on the feds to limit their own power is a bad strategy. That’s why it’s up to the states to get the job done. On this episode, get an update from 9 states - where there are efforts to protect the 2nd Amendment from federal infringements.
Path to Liberty: January 27, 2021
Path to Liberty: January 27, 2021
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