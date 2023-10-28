Create New Account
Home Made Electrolyte (Mint and Lime Electrolyte, Lemon Ginger Electrolyte, Orange Electrolyte)
-- Home Made Electrolyte --

Mint and Lime Electrolyte

10 to 12 mint leaves
¼ teaspoon pink Himalayan salt
1½ cups sparkling water
1 lime
½ cup ice

Instructions: Add mint leaves and salt to a mixing bowl or a big measuring cup. Press down on the leaves using a muddler until your kitchen fills up with the aromas. You can also add ¼ lime wedge to the cup and press it along with the mint leaves. This will release the flavors and oils from the lime. Add sparkling water and pour the drink over ice-filled cups. Serve immediately.

Lemon Ginger Electrolyte

2 inch ginger
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 to 2 tablespoons Premium Manuka Honey
¼ teaspoon Pink Himalayan salt
2 cups water mineral water or sparkling water

Instructions: 1. Grate ginger and squeeze out the juice using a mesh strainer. You should get about 1 tablespoon of ginger juice. Add freshly grated lemon juice, manuka honey, and pink Himalayan salt to the ginger juice and whisk together to incorporate everything.
2. Add 2 cups of plain water, mineral water, or sparkling water and mix well. Pour over ice in cups to enjoy immediately or refrigerate for 1 to 2 days


Orange Electrolyte

½ cup orange juice freshly squeezed
1¼ cup water
¼ teaspoon pink himalayan salt


Instructions: Whisk orange juice and pink Himalayan salt. Add a natural sweetener such as pure maple syrup or honey if making this for kids. Add chilled mineral water or sparkling water, mix well and serve immediately.



