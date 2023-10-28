Home Made Electrolyte (Mint and Lime Electrolyte, Lemon Ginger Electrolyte, Orange Electrolyte)

-- Home Made Electrolyte --
Mint and Lime Electrolyte
Instructions: Add mint leaves and salt to a mixing bowl or a big measuring cup. Press down on the leaves using a muddler until your kitchen fills up with the aromas. You can also add ¼ lime wedge to the cup and press it along with the mint leaves. This will release the flavors and oils from the lime. Add sparkling water and pour the drink over ice-filled cups. Serve immediately.
Lemon Ginger Electrolyte
Orange Electrolyte
Instructions: Whisk orange juice and pink Himalayan salt. Add a natural sweetener such as pure maple syrup or honey if making this for kids. Add chilled mineral water or sparkling water, mix well and serve immediately.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.