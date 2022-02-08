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Event 201 Pandemic Exercise - Highlights Reel - 5 Months Pre-Plandemic - Rockefeller's NOT "Great Reset"
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44 views • February 08, 2022
More Vaccine Propaganda at their site.
Found on YouTube, at their site, centerforhealthsecurity
Their description, not mine.
Selected moments from the Event 201 pandemic tabletop exercise hosted by The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on October 18, 2019, in New York, NY. The exercise illustrated the pandemic preparedness efforts needed to diminish the large-scale economic and societal consequences of a severe pandemic.
Drawing from actual events, Event 201 identifies important policy issues and preparedness challenges that could be solved with sufficient political will and attention. These issues were designed in a narrative to engage and educate the participants and the audience.
For more information, visit: http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.or...
Found on YouTube, at their site, centerforhealthsecurity
Their description, not mine.
Selected moments from the Event 201 pandemic tabletop exercise hosted by The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on October 18, 2019, in New York, NY. The exercise illustrated the pandemic preparedness efforts needed to diminish the large-scale economic and societal consequences of a severe pandemic.
Drawing from actual events, Event 201 identifies important policy issues and preparedness challenges that could be solved with sufficient political will and attention. These issues were designed in a narrative to engage and educate the participants and the audience.
For more information, visit: http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.or...
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