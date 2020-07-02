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Celente: The Real Threat to Soldiers in Afghanistan & NY Liberty Party in Defiance of Tyrant Cuomo
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14 views • July 02, 2020
Gerald Celente & Judge Napolitano will be holding a 4th of July celebration of liberty in defiance of govt orders (info at OccupyPeace.com). And, why is the media NOT freaking out over the threat to American soliders’ lives in Afghanistan because we’re STILL there after 20 yrs?
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
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For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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