Religions Don't Guide you to Heaven: the Afterlife from the Perspective of an Astral Traveler
Published a day ago

Source: Sovereign Spirits "OBEs & Remote Viewing: Monroe, Buhlman & Ziewe, Oh My!"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GrFPmfkiNR4

Monroe Institute "William Buhlman at Monroe Institute"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4OR6Kiwlohw

Monroe Institute "William Buhlman on OBEs at Monroe Institute Professional Seminar 2014"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZlZNmwCD1pA

William Buhlman "William Buhlman - Nov. 2018 Afterlife Awareness Conference - Full Presentation"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LS3ZVoK8oAQ


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b


Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm


Keywords
deathaliensufomeditationmatrixsoulafterlifeastral travelarchonsreincarnationalien abductionreincarnation trappre birth

