Miles Guo: A fellow fighter used to work at the CCP’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection believed that they are all sacrifices of Zeng Qinghong family

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8/26/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: A fellow fighter used to work at the CCP’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection believed that they are all sacrifices of Zeng Qinghong family; Wang Jian knew he would be killed sooner or later, and he even promised his counterparties that he would not become their burden or hidden danger