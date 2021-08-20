Jovan Pulitzer Reveals It’s Not the ‘Watermarks’ on the Ballots – It’s Better

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But on Wednesday Pulitzer released something nearly as significant. It was a Pulitzer Surprise! It Wasn’t Watermarks They’ve Been Looking For. It’s Much, Much Better!
Jovan Pulitzer surprised us all once again and likely scared the hell out of any election fraudsters in the process. In a video he released Wednesday on Twitter, Jovan explained that identifying markings are in fact on the ballots and are exactly what they were looking for during the audit! He explained it wasn’t bamboo paper as audit detractors claimed, and it wasn’t secret “watermarks” either.
It was, however, a secret printer identifying protocol established years ago by the Secret Service to help catch counterfeiters.